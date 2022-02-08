According to charity Rape Crisis, one in five women have experienced rape or sexual assault as an adult.

As part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which runs from 7 February to 13 February, campaign groups are raising awareness of sexual abuse and violence and providing opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Recent high-profile sexual abuse cases, from the ongoing civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew to systemic “rape culture” within the Metropolitan police has brought concerns about the way we talk about sexual violence to the forefront.