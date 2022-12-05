Off the back of a pandemic and amid a cost of living crisis, new stats show that people in the UK are becoming “sicker and poorer”. A study by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and obtained by the Guardian found that there are currently 2.5 million adults not working due to sickness, the highest number ever recorded and up from 2 million in 2019.

People in the north-east of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are twice as likely to be forced to leave work due to sickness than those in London and the south-east. That’s despite the government’s ‘levelling up’ policy that attempts to boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards, especially in those areas of the country where they are lagging behind.