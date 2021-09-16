Simone Biles speaks out about the lasting toll Larry Nassar’s abuse has had on her life

“The scars of this horrific abuse continue to live with all of us,” she said. “As the lone competitor in the recent Tokyo Games who was a survivor of this horror, I can assure you that the impacts of this man’s abuse are not ever over or forgotten.

“The announcement in the Spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant that I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily among the reminders of this story for another 365 days.”

She continued: “I worked incredibly hard to make sure that my presence could maintain a connection between the failures and the competition at Tokyo 2020. That has proven to be an exceptionally difficult burden for me to carry – particularly when required to travel to Tokyo without the support of any of my family.”