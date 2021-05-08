There is still a very, very long way to go in the fight against climate change. But it’s good to see steps being taken by the government and high-street. In fact, the government has confirmed that – because of the success of the 5p single-use plastic bag charge – they’re going to double the fee to 10p, and all stores, including corner shops, will have to apply the charge by 21 May.

As stated in a press release, the number of single-use plastic bag sales has fallen by over 95%: The average person in England now buys just four single-use carrier bags a year from the main supermarkets, compared with 140 in 2014. And the government hopes the use of single-use carrier bags will fall by 70-80% in small and medium-sized businesses after the new charge is put in place.