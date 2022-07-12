Ahead of a shocking documentary airing on Wednesday night, celebrated athlete Sir Mo Farah has revealed that he was illegally trafficked into Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The BBC’s The Real Mo Farah film is set to tell the true life story of Britain’s greatest athletics Olympian, who says he was flown over from Djibouti, east Africa, aged nine by a woman he had never met, and then made to look after another family’s children.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner had previously said that he came to the UK from Somalia with his parents as a refugee. However, the emotional documentary reveals that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that his real family have never been to the UK.