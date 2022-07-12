Sir Mo Farah reveals his real name after he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child
As long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK as a child, those calling for his knighthood to be removed are forgetting that he’s a victim.
Ahead of a shocking documentary airing on Wednesday night, celebrated athlete Sir Mo Farah has revealed that he was illegally trafficked into Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.
The BBC’s The Real Mo Farah film is set to tell the true life story of Britain’s greatest athletics Olympian, who says he was flown over from Djibouti, east Africa, aged nine by a woman he had never met, and then made to look after another family’s children.
The four-time Olympic gold medal winner had previously said that he came to the UK from Somalia with his parents as a refugee. However, the emotional documentary reveals that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that his real family have never been to the UK.
“Through this documentary I have been able to address and learn more about what happened in my childhood and how I came to the UK. I’m really proud of it and hope you will tune into @BBC at 9pm on Weds to watch,” Farah tweeted alongside a clip of the film.
In it, he speaks to the camera, saying: “There’s something about me you don’t know. It’s a secret that I’ve been hiding since I was a child.”
Farah goes on to explain that he would “lock himself in the bathroom and cry” when he was forced to do housework and childcare “if [he] wanted food in [his] mouth” by a woman he did not know and was not related to.
It was only through using sport as an outlet and a supportive PE teacher who eventually contacted social services and helped Farah to be fostered by another Somali family.
In a political climate where refugees and immigrants are villainised, many rightfully praised his bravery for sharing his story. Other reactions were of shock and sympathy, but then of course came inevitable vitriol.
Farah’s citizenship and knighthood were called into question, with some suggesting they be removed for being awarded under “false pretences”.
The documentary shows how Farah was issued with fake travel documents, before being granted British citizenship under the name Mohamed Farah in July 2000.
Across social media, it played out, as it so often does, as a classic case of the “Good Immigrant” narrative. Some who celebrated Farah, draped himself in the Union Jack on the podium of the 2012 Olympics, started to turn their backs. When he served a purpose, Farah was “British” and a national treasure – until he wasn’t.
However, as others pointed out, there is harm in exceptionalism too – only accepting immigrants that can ‘offer’ us something in return.
“A common reaction to Mo Farah telling his story is ‘we know and love him, he’s earned his citizenship and honours’. This is exceptionalism - most trafficked people will never ‘earn’ a place in British hearts. We need humanity and empathy for all,” one Twitter user shared.
Farah’s story and the reaction to it also prompted many to draw parallels with the government’s current controversial Rwanda deportation plan, which would see anyone who arrives in Britain by routes deemed illegal since relocated to the east African country.
“Sir Mo Farah would’ve been trafficked to Rwanda as a young adult if caught by Priti Patel. Hypocrites who want to be rid of ‘illegal’ trafficked refugees now claim him as British because of his Olympic gold… How many Farahs are deported to #Rwanda due to our racist/inhumane policy?,” wrote Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on Twitter.
Indeed, amid the global crisis and ahead of the Conservative leadership race, charities have continued their call for empathy and support for all immigrants, not just those deemed ‘special’ or ‘extraordinary’.
When what we so desperately need – in politics and society – is more humanity, laws that protect the most vulnerable and punish those who make money from human suffering. The heartbreaking story of one of the country’s most beloved figures might just be what starts the conversation.
