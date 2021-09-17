According to Sistah Space, a domestic abuse charity supporting women of African and Caribbean heritage, a staggering 86% of women of African and/or Caribbean heritage in the UK have either been a victim of domestic abuse or know a family member who has been assaulted.

However, only 57% of victims said they would report the abuse to the police.

The charity also recorded a 400% rise in calls during the pandemic, yet said they were disappointed there was not more public support for black women at risk.