Despite outpourings of support for Fulani and the organisation, she said she, her family and team had been put under “immense pressure” and received “horrific abuse” on social media.

In a statement on its Instagram page on 9 December, Sistah Space said: “Thank you for the continued support and messages.

“Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible.”