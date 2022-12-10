Sistah Space has temporarily stopped services after online abuse following Buckingham Palace racism incident
Sistah Space said that it is temporarily ceasing its operations “to ensure the safety of our service users and our team.”
Domestic violence charity Sistah Space has announced that it is temporarily ceasing “many” of its operations over safety concerns after its founder, Ngozi Fulani, has suffered online abuse after speaking out about an alleged racist incident at Buckingham Palace last week.
Lady Susan Hussey, a senior royal aide, resigned from her position following allegations of racism after she repeatedly asked the Black British charity leader where she was “really” from.
Sharing her experience on social media later that day, Fulani wrote: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.”
As Fulani claimed, the conversation included Lady Hussey (referred to only as Lady SH) repeatedly asking, “Where are you from?” and “What nationality are you?” before asking, “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”
Despite outpourings of support for Fulani and the organisation, she said she, her family and team had been put under “immense pressure” and received “horrific abuse” on social media.
In a statement on its Instagram page on 9 December, Sistah Space said: “Thank you for the continued support and messages.
“Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team.
“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible.”
You can donate to support Sistah Space here.
Images: Getty