The technology is believed to be able to extend to other tissues within the body in what could be a breakthrough in treatments for age-related diseases.

While the professor leading the experiment, Wolf Reik, stressed that the work is at a very early stage, he told BBC News that he hoped that the technique could eventually be used to keep people healthier for longer as they grow older.

“The long-term aim is to extend the human healthspan rather than the lifespan, so that people can get older in a healthier way,” he said.

Some of the first applications of the research could be to develop medicines to rejuvenate skin in older people in parts of the body where they have been cut or burned, as a way to speed up healing.

Then the next step is to see if the technology will work on other tissues such as muscle, liver and blood cells to help tackle conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and neurological diseases.