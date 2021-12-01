The aftermath of being spiked by injection

In the days following the spiking, Hannah felt drained, lethargic and was vomiting regularly. Now, while her body has physically recovered from the incident, she says her mental wellbeing has been deeply affected.

“It’s made me much more apprehensive about going out,” she says. “I’ve cancelled plans I had for the rest of the month, or asked them to be changed to a bar because I don’t want to go to a club again.”

“Before I was spiked, I’d heard so many stories about girls going through it and had been posting them on my Instagram account to raise awareness about it. I was saying to everyone: ‘This is so messed up,’ but then I didn’t think it could ever happen to me.”

“I’ve always felt safest when I’m out with my boyfriend and a big group, which I was that night. I always feel protected but this happened to me even when I was. It feels like there’s nothing you can do to prevent it besides just not going out.”

Hannah advises anyone who thinks they may have been spiked, by injection or drink, to try their best not to panic.

“I know it’s hard but you’re just going to make yourself more anxious. It’s important to remember that it’s not your fault and that you haven’t done anything wrong. And if you’re with other people, it’s not their fault either. I don’t want my boyfriend or friends to think there’s anything more they could have done to stop it.”

Hannah also says that while questions by the police about what she was wearing and how much she’d drank were hard to hear, she understands why why it’s important – at least on this occasion – for them to have asked.

“It’s just about trying to remember that these people are there to help you. So when they were asking what I was wearing and how short my dress was, they were just trying to understand the length in relation to where the needle mark is.

“But through it all, make sure you reach out for support, from the police and family and friends. I wanted to share my story because I don’t know anyone else that it’s happened to, and I just felt really alone.”