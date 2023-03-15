Hunt also shared that the government will fund schools and local authorities to increase the supply of wraparound care so all parents of school-age children can drop their children off between 8am and 6pm. He said that the ambition is that all schools will start to offer a wraparound offer, either on their own or in partnership with other schools, by September 2026.

Other measures included pilot incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession and an increase of funding for nurseries to £204 million from this September rising to £288 million next year.

The announcements of increased support are sorely needed. Last week, a new report suggested that two-thirds of UK women say childcare duties have affected their career progression.

In the UK, the average annual cost of a full-time nursery place for a child under two is now a whopping £14,836, with costs having risen by 5.9% in the past year while the availability of places has also dropped.