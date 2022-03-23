Between rising inflation, household bills, fuel prices, national insurance and grocery costs, 2022 has already shaped up to be a financially challenging year for many.

A recent report found that the under-30s are likely to be among the hardest hit in the country as they face a “triple whammy” of tax increases alongside higher bills on student loans.

Today, amid the news that prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February – the fastest for 30 years – Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced changes to National Insurance, cuts to fuel duty and an extra £500m for local authorities to help vulnerable people cope with rising costs.