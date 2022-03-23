Spring statement: what the government’s latest cost of living announcement actually means for you
Rishi Sunak addressed the cost of living crisis during his spring statement in the Commons today, announcing billions in funding to help people throughout the UK.
Between rising inflation, household bills, fuel prices, national insurance and grocery costs, 2022 has already shaped up to be a financially challenging year for many.
A recent report found that the under-30s are likely to be among the hardest hit in the country as they face a “triple whammy” of tax increases alongside higher bills on student loans.
Today, amid the news that prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February – the fastest for 30 years – Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced changes to National Insurance, cuts to fuel duty and an extra £500m for local authorities to help vulnerable people cope with rising costs.
Sunak had previously announced a £9 billion plan to help around 28 million people in the UK deal with soaring energy costs and rising household bills, despite warnings that the war in Ukraine could push food and energy prices even higher.
Addressing MPs, he said: “The actions we have taken to sanction Putin’s regime are not cost free to us at home [but] the government will support the British people as they deal with the rising costs of energy. We will stand by them, as we have throughout the last two years.”
What measures has the government introduced to help with the cost of living crisis?
Sunak announced three immediate measures. The first was a cut of 5p per litre to fuel duty, the biggest cut to rates ever, which will remain in place for a year until March 2023.
The second was the scrapping of VAT on green home measures, such as solar panels and heat pumps to help increase energy efficiency and reduce bills by up to £300 a year.
The third was an extra £500 million for local authority hardship funds to help the most vulnerable households in the UK that require targeted support.
An increase of the National Insurance threshold to £12,750, which equates to a saving of £330 a year, and the increase of employment allowance for smaller businesses to £5,000 were also promised by the Chancellor.
What do the announcements mean for you?
While the announcements will go some way to easing the financial strain for many, it’s important that we are aware of what additional help is out there to mitigate rising costs. Budgeting tricks alone won’t solve the crisis. As many are forced to make tough choices between selling their cars and putting the heating on, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis gave the grim announcement that he’s “out of tools” to help people save money.
“We have a real, absolute poverty issue going to come in the UK, with food banks oversubscribed, and debt crisis agencies do not have any tools,” Lewis told the BBC’s Sunday Morning.
“I need to say, as the Money Saving Expert who’s been known for this, I am out of tools to help people now.
“It’s not something money management can fix, it’s not something that for those on the lowest incomes telling them to cut their belts will work, we need political intervention.”
So what difference will the government’s measures make to the lives of everyday people?
“Rishi Sunak handed a tax cut worth £330 to millions of Britons today – with the promise of more to come,” explains James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk.
“He also announced plans to help with rising bills, cutting fuel duty 5p a litre from tonight as well as removing VAT for energy efficient home improvements and adding more money to the fund councils have to help people struggling with energy bills.
“But with bills still set to soar in April and petrol and diesel prices well ahead of last year even after the cut, that doesn’t mean you can relax and should make sure you’re getting all the help available to you.”
If you are struggling, Andrews advises that your first line of financial support is Universal Credit, a monthly allowance from the government, to help you cover basic necessities like food, rent and bills.
“If you are over the age of 18, unemployed, or on low income, you can apply for Universal Credit through the government website. You can also claim an additional allowance if you have children,” he says.
As the Chancellor himself admitted, it’s too early to know the full impact of the Ukraine war on the UK economy and combined with the continued economic hardship of the pandemic, we can sadly be sure that more uncertainty and insecurity lies ahead.
“If you’re really struggling and need short-term support, you can get independent advice from several specialist services,” Andrews suggests. “StepChange is a charity that provides advice and help on budget and debt management. Similarly, Citizens Advice and National Debtline offer free, confidential advice to people facing debt problems in the UK.”
If you are concerned about money or are struggling with debt, charities like StepChange provide free and impartial financial advice.
Images: Getty