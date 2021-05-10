Warning: this story contains details about stalking and domestic violence

New findings show that since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a substantial rise in stalking.

The Unmasking Stalking report, published in late April by The Suzy Lamplugh Trust – a charity that campaigns for better protection for victims of stalking – shows that for those whose experience of stalking started before the first lockdown, half of the respondents (49%) confirmed an increase in online behaviours throughout the pandemic, while a third (32%) also saw a rise in offline behaviours.

The report demonstrates a rise in the frequency and intensity of online stalking. The most common of these are via social media and texting but as Stylist has found, stalkers are also taking advantage of new technologies – such as tracking devices, apps and digital doorbells. Sending of unwanted letters and gifts are cited as common offline behaviours, highlighting how perpetrators have adapted to social distancing restrictions and lockdowns during the pandemic.

The National Stalking Helpline says that 100% of stalking cases reported to their helpline now have cyber elements to them, compared to 80% in 2019 prior to the pandemic. Victims quoted in the report say stalkers have been using the lockdown restrictions to their advantage. For instance, using the allowed daily exercise lockdown rules to follow or monitor the victim, or using masks to aid their anonymity on CCTV and in person.

The study showed that 60% of victims who reported stalking to the police in the UK said they have no legal protections in place, and only a third (34%) indicated that their case was subsequently brought to court. Victims complained that police often didn’t recognise what they described as stalking, did not understand the nature of stalking or that their complaint was not taken seriously or acted upon.

One victim quoted in the report said: “The pandemic has emboldened the stalker and the use of cyberstalking has increased as has his use of enlisting others to assist with the stalking which has increased my risk of danger.” Another said: “I’ve received over 200 password reset links to my new phone number and email address that the stalker has requested.”

The National Stalking Helpline has seen a 10% increase in calls since March 2020. The Suzy Lamplugh Trust received nearly 20,000 calls in the last year, over 50 calls per day.

According to the British Crime Survey, up to 700,000 women in England and Wales alone are victims of stalking each year, while one in 20 women and one in 50 men have experienced some form of stalking in 2020.

Despite an increase in reports of stalking, figures from the Home Office show that conviction levels are falling, seeing a reduction from 49% to 30% between 2014-2017, when the last stats were released.