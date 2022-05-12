Labour MP Stella Creasy has revealed her experience of being threatened with gang-rape amid a campaign of sexual harassment while studying at the University of Cambridge.

In an interview with the broadcaster and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero for GB News, Creasy described how she was targeted by a group of male students while running for a student council role in the mid-1990s.

“I’ll never forget the night that I was in a room with them all and they threatened to gang-rape me, let alone the posters that they put up around the college when I had the temerity to stand for a position in the student union, telling people not to vote for me because of who I’d slept with,” she said.