Baroness Lawrence said that education at school is one of the key ways of making change happen among the next generation, especially the teaching of this country’s history. She also said she fears for her 10-year-old grandchildren who will soon be starting secondary school, and the danger that she thinks this potentially puts them in: “We should live in a society that protects them, and society doesn’t.”

Sharing her final thoughts on what today means, she added: “As far as I’m concerned, we should only think about the human race. We should not be in a way that we’re segregated or separate or think we’re from this minority or that minority. I want to see the foundation bringing together everybody…

“All young people [should] feel valued and respected, able to make friendhsips right across the board, without having to think ‘Oh I can’t talk to that person because they’re a different race’. But to reach their hand out to a fellow pupil and say, ‘You’re important, I value you and why can’t we just be friends.

“It’s about respect, value and seeing everyone as one human race.”

