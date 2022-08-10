Under new guidance, people responsible for sexual harassment in the street can and will be charged in England and Wales.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has suggested that even one-off incidents of sexually threatening or abusive comments could be classed as offences under existing public order laws.

“Examples could include unwanted sexual comments… where it is not possible to prove that the perpetrator had an intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress,” the guidance states. It also clarifies that in cases of unwanted touching in the street or on public transport, police do not have to prove what happened was “intentionally sexual”.

“Feeling safe should not be a luxury for women,” said Siobhan Blake, CPS lead for rape and serious offences.