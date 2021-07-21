New strategy to stop violence against women and girls unveiled today

As reported by the BBC, Patel will announce that a top police officer will be appointed in a new role to tackle violence against women and girls in England and Wales. She said the new policing lead would “drive change” to end “abhorrent abuse and violence” against women and girls.

Sky News reports that the proposals also included a commitment to appoint two VAWG Transport Champions, which Patel says will “tackle the problems faced by female passengers on public transport”.