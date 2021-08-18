It’s certainly a fascinating concept, but how can the tool go beyond a technology gimmick to actually help people?

“We tend to ignore what we can’t see, but stress is more than just a feeling, triggering physical reactions that affect your body, your emotions and thinking,” Dr Mills continues. “Over time, the effects of stress can have a detrimental effect on your brain and body, and this kind of long-term, chronic stress has been shown to lead to many serious physical and mental health conditions.”

“It’s hugely important that we provide support beyond the typical provisions of ‘body and mind’, to help people stay healthy and well in this ever-changing world, and help them address the disruption to their lives, brought by the pandemic. Knowing what your stress levels look like can help you to start managing it.”