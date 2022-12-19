This week will mark one of the most significant periods of industrial action in the UK in recent memory.

Ambulance staff, nurses, railway workers and Royal Mail employees are among the workers walking out over the next few days in protest over conditions and pay.

The government has said that around 1,200 members of the military and 1,000 civil servants will cover for striking ambulance and Border Force workers over the busy Christmas period, but unions say they are not “sufficiently trained” to take on ambulance roles, according to the BBC.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming strike action.