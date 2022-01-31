The behaviour was “difficult to justify”

While Gray’s report doesn’t focus on any specific details or events, it does focus on the wider behaviour and culture which led to ‘partygate’ taking place.

As she writes at one point: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

Later, she adds: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”

There were “failures of leadership”

The report claims that members of the Cabinet Office and Number 10 gave “too little thought” to what was happening across the country and whether the gatherings were appropriate – and focuses on the actions of those in charge.