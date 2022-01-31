Downing Street “partygate”: Sue Gray’s report is here (in part), and these are the 5 main findings
The initial findings of Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Downing Street ‘partygate’ allegations have finally been released, concluding that there were “failures of leadership and judgement” in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office.
The 12-page report, which was handed to the prime minister this morning ahead of its public release, primarily focuses on the events that took place on 15 May, 27 November, 10 December and 15 December 2020, as these are not currently being investigated by the police.
However, in the reports’ introduction Gray outlines a total of 16 events that are currently being looked into – a number that exceeds the parties that had already been reported on. This means more parties or gatherings took place that the public were unaware of – until now.
The report comes after the Metropolitan Police asked Gray – who is a senior civil servant currently serving as second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office – to limit the publication of any potentially criminal events and behaviour while investigations continue.
However, while the report was unable to touch upon many key areas, many of its conclusions paint a damning picture of the culture in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.
Below, we’ve unpacked some of the key findings unveiled in the report, and looked at what might happen next.
What were the main findings of the Sue Gray report?
The behaviour was “difficult to justify”
While Gray’s report doesn’t focus on any specific details or events, it does focus on the wider behaviour and culture which led to ‘partygate’ taking place.
As she writes at one point: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”
Later, she adds: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”
There were “failures of leadership”
The report claims that members of the Cabinet Office and Number 10 gave “too little thought” to what was happening across the country and whether the gatherings were appropriate – and focuses on the actions of those in charge.
“There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Gray writes in the report.
Later on, Gray also mentions an issue with the number of people now working at Number 10, and says the structures to organise these staff “have not evolved sufficiently” as time has gone on.
“The leadership structures are fragmented and complicated and this has sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability,” Gray explains. “Too much responsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principal function is the direct support of the Prime Minister. This should be addressed as a matter of priority.”
Staff were unable to “raise concerns”
An interesting and unexpected section of the report highlights how staff within Number 10 reacted to the gatherings, and how they “felt unable” to raise concerns about the behaviours they witnessed at work.
“No member of staff should feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct where they witness it,” the report reads. “There should be easier ways for staff to raise such concerns informally, outside of the line management chain.”
Some of the events should not have taken place
One of the most conclusive lines in the report comes in section three of Gray’s general findings, in which she simply writes: “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”
While it’s unclear which events she’s referring to under these descriptors, it’s been made clear that the actions of Number 10 were unjustified.
There is “significant learning” to be drawn
While Gray acknowledges in her report that many of the events are currently under police investigation, and explains that she’s handed over her findings to the Met as part of this process, she also suggests that the government begin to take action on her findings before the police are finished.
“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across government,” the report’s conclusion reads. “This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”
What has the reaction to the report been?
One hour after the report was released, Boris Johnson appeared in the House of Commons to issue a statement in response to Gray’s findings.
“I want to say I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for the things that we simply didn’t get right, but also sorry for the way this matter has been handled,” he began.
“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules, and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone, and we asked people across the country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices – not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died. And I understand the anger that people feel.
“But Mr Speaker, it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror, and we must learn. And while the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray’s report, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full. And above all, her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”
Highlighting Gray’s finding that there are significant learnings that can be drawn from the events that took place, Johnson committed to a number of key changes within Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, including creating an office of the Prime Minister with a permanent secretary to lead Number 10.
As expected, Johnson’s response was met with criticism by the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, who said the report includes “the most damning conclusion possible”.
“By routinely breaking the rules he set, the Prime Minister took us all for fools. He held people’s sacrifice in contempt. He showed himself unfit for office. His desperate denials since he was exposed have only made matters worse,” Starmer argued.
“First, the Prime Minister said there were no parties. Then he said he was sickened and furious about the parties. Then it turned out he was there. Rather than come clean, every step of the way he has offended the public’s intelligence. Finally, he’s fallen back on his usual excuse – it’s everybody’s fault but his. They go, he stays.
“Even now, he is hiding behind a police investigation into criminality in his home, and in his office. He gleefully treats what should be a mark of shame as a welcome shield.
“But, Prime Minister, the British public aren’t fools. They never believed a word of it. They think the Prime Minister should do the decent thing and resign. Of course, he won’t. Because he is a man without shame. And just as he has done throughout his life. He is damaging everyone and everything around him along the way.”
Starmer continued: “Margaret Thatcher once said: ‘The first duty of Government is to uphold the law. If it tries to bob and weave and duck around that duty when it is inconvenient, then so will the governed.’ To govern this country is an honour. Not a birth-right. It’s an act of service to the British people. Not the keys to a court to parade to your friends. It requires honesty. Integrity. And moral authority.”
“I can’t tell you how many times people have said to me that this prime minister’s lack of integrity is somehow ‘priced in’ – that is behaviour and character don’t matter. I have never accepted that. And I never will accept that.”
A variety of MPs have since had the opportunity to ask the prime minister questions including the SNP leader Ian Blakeford, who was ejected from the Commons after failing to withdraw his suggestion that Johnson had misled parliament.
What will happen next?
It’s currently unclear – but the next step in the ‘partygate’ process will likely be the conclusion of the police’s investigation into the 12 events outlined in the report.
The preliminary nature of Gray’s report is also currently being questioned, so there’s a chance the full report could still be published. Indeed, many senior Conservatives have joined opposition MPs in demanding that the report be published in full, despite the criminal investigation.
