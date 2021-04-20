Over the last year alone, the pandemic has caused disagreements at every turn; Brexit continues to be an inflammatory talking point for families, and the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis will never not be much-debated. But this week’s news has proved that the one issue that unites the nation is… football.

From Boris Johnson and former England Lioness Alex Scott, to football fan accounts and the men standing behind me in the queue at Tesco yesterday – everyone is expressing their shared outrage over the proposed European Super League.