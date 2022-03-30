Around 2.3 million people in Wales and England experienced domestic abuse in the last year, and around one in five homicides are related to domestic abuse, the government said. Lockdown and the pandemic escalated the number of referrals domestic abuse helplines, with calls to Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline increasing by 61% between April 2020 and February 2021.

The plan, spearheaded by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also hopes to improve the systems and processes that underpin the response to domestic abuse across society. “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that ruins lives and tackling it is an important part of this Government’s Beating Crime Plan,” Patel said.

“For far too long the focus has been on what the victim might have done differently, rather than on the behaviour of the perpetrators themselves. This must now change.

“My Domestic Abuse Plan focuses on taking the onus off victims and making it easier for them to access the help and support they need, while taking tough action against perpetrators.”