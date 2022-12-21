The Taliban has banned all women from university in Afghanistan
The latest ban comes as part of a wave of further restrictions on women’s education and rights in Afghanistan.
The Taliban has banned all female students from universities in Afghanistan, more than a year after it reassumed control of Kabul in August 2021. Under Taliban rule in the 1990s, girls were banned from getting an education. But following their takeover, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, had made promises that “there will be no discrimination against women”.
However, since the Taliban regained power again, only primary schools have remained open for girls (while all boys’ schools have remained open in most of the country).
Now, following a meeting of the Taliban government, universities were instructed in a letter – confirmed by the regime’s higher education ministry – to suspend female students’ access immediately until further notice, in accordance with a cabinet decision.
The announcement came as many university students were sitting end of term exams, but found out they would no longer be able to continue with their studies.
Last month, UN experts alleged that the Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and girls, by excluding them from public spaces and stopping them from accessing education, may amount to a crime against humanity.
Earlier this year, in one of the most cruel and restrictive steps, the Taliban ordered all women in Afghanistan to cover their faces (except their eyes) in public. The decree – which was announced on 7 May – suggests that women should not leave their homes at all if possible as this is “the best option to observe the sharia hijab”, and makes women’s male relatives and employers liable to fines or imprisonment if their faces are seen in public. A woman’s male family members can also be fired from government jobs if she goes out uncovered.
Images: Getty