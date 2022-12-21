The Taliban has banned all female students from universities in Afghanistan, more than a year after it reassumed control of Kabul in August 2021. Under Taliban rule in the 1990s, girls were banned from getting an education. But following their takeover, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, had made promises that “there will be no discrimination against women”.

However, since the Taliban regained power again, only primary schools have remained open for girls (while all boys’ schools have remained open in most of the country).

Now, following a meeting of the Taliban government, universities were instructed in a letter – confirmed by the regime’s higher education ministry – to suspend female students’ access immediately until further notice, in accordance with a cabinet decision.