“His name was Mohsen Shekari,” she wrote. “Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.”

The IRNA said that Alidoosti was arrested after she failed to provide “any documents in line with her claims”.

Her Instagram account, which has more than 8 million followers, has also been suspended.

The actor had previously posted a photo of herself without a headscarf to signal her support of the anti-government protesters, also holding a sign reading “woman, life, freedom” in Kurdish, which has become a rallying cry.

Iranians have been protesting against the government since September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested by the state’s so-called morality police for supposedly wearing an “improper” form of hijab during a trip to Tehran.

Large-scale demonstrations erupted across the country in the wake of Amini’s death, with many women being filmed burning their hijabs and cutting their hair, marking the biggest display of dissent against the Iranian regime for decades.