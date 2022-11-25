Tesco’s ‘reverse supermarket’ lets you donate items to food banks and charities

With the cost of living crisis in full effect and a harsh winter looming, many of us are looking for ways to support those in need. Tesco is here to help us out, with an easy method of donating to food banks and frontline charities.

The supermarket, along with its charity partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust, is launching a ‘reverse supermarket’, called The Give Back Express, to let customers buy items for food banks this weekend (25 November until the end of 28 November).

How it works is simple. Give Back Express will open in London, on Poland Street in the West End, today. There will be a number of items that are in high demand at food banks, such as canned items, fresh food, teabags, toiletries and special pre-packed donation bags, and you’ll be able to pop them in your basket as usual. You’ll pay at the till, but then, rather than taking your shopping home with you, everything you’ve selected will be donated.