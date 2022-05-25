The shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, the hometown of actor Matthew McConaughey, who shared a poignant message in the wake of the disaster.

He wrote: “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.

“The true call to action is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”