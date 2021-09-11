A recent YouGov survey found that 4 out of 5 young women had experienced sexual harassment, and UN Women estimated that 1 in 3 women globally have been affected by sexual violence.

“The reason for the urgency of the event is that in the last few years, despite changes of law, much more attention and evidence of the epidemic nature of the sexual violence, it doesn’t seem to have changed the ability for sexual violence to be normalised inside societies,” WOW’s founder, Jude Kelly told Stylist.

“I believe we’re at a tipping point where people are prepared to discuss a subject which has traditionally been so cloaked with taboo. So it’s a positive moment as well as a critical one.”