The confirmed six complaints about Westwood’s conduct relate to the period between 1994 and 2013 when he was employed at the BBC as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra, and hosted the UK’s first nationally broadcast hip-hop show.

In its response to the BBC News challenge, the corporation said: “We are aware that one of these complaints was referred to police and Westwood was spoken to in relation to another complaint.

“We are not aware what further action was taken at this stage. As a result of this, we are looking into what action was taken at the time.”

A BBC spokesperson has confirmed that the internal inquiry is ongoing, commenting:

“As we have said, if people have things that they want to raise with the BBC, then they should do so. People have now done so and we will continue to investigate. We also said that we would dig into what happened in the past. We are doing that with great care. All of that work hasn’t concluded and is ongoing. We said we would take this seriously, and we are. When that work has concluded, we will say more.”