“I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn, sometimes it’s hard.” These are the candid words that Olympian Simone Biles shared on her Instagram account ahead of the gymnastics final this week.

Biles – 30-time Olympic and World Championship medallist – is widely referred to as the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time). She needs four podium finishes at Tokyo 2020 to become the most decorated gymnast – male or female – in history.

That really is an unimaginable amount of pressure for a 24-year-old athlete competing in the Olympics during a pandemic that we’ve all struggled to navigate.