As well as being applauded for picking up his first gold medal at the Olympics, there are other reasons why Daley is being praised by fans. Firstly, the diver shared an empowering message to the LGBTQ+ community after his win.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you,” Daley said. “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he added.

And the other talking point, which is perhaps somewhat surprising, is… Daley’s knitting.