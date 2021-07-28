Tokyo 2020: Tom Daley’s knitted medal cosy is the talk of the Olympics
Hollie Richardson
Olympian Tom Daley just knitted a cosy for his gold medal so that it doesn’t get scratched, and it is the purest content we’ve seen in a while.
It’s been less than a week since the Tokyo 2020 ceremony marked the start of this year’s Olympics, and Team GB has already provided some wonderfully golden scenes.
From Georgia Taylor-Brown picking up a silver medal in the triathlete despite cycling with a punctured tyre, to Lauren Williams overcoming injury to take the silver medal for taekwondo – it’s been so exciting to watch.
And then, of course, there are the four gold medals that Team GB has won for swimming: Adam Peaty for the 100m breaststroke, Tom Dean for the 200m freestyle, and Tom Daley and Matty Lee for the men’s synchronised diving. They sure have made a splash (sorry).
As well as being applauded for picking up his first gold medal at the Olympics, there are other reasons why Daley is being praised by fans. Firstly, the diver shared an empowering message to the LGBTQ+ community after his win.
“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you,” Daley said. “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he added.
And the other talking point, which is perhaps somewhat surprising, is… Daley’s knitting.
Daley runs an Instagram account called @madewithlovebytomdaley, where he shares photos of the things he has knitted. On Tuesday (27 July), he uploaded a video saying: “The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this process if my love for knitting and crotchet and all things stitching.”
He also showed off an *adorable* cosy he made especially for his medal: “I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched.”
Launched in September last year, the account now has over 142,000 followers – and, honestly, his work is pretty impressive. Seriously, check it out…
How can one not be obsessed with this? It’s little surprise that Daley’s passion for knitting is now the talk of Twitter.
Of course, we’ll get back to the sports now, but this is one account we’re going to be following well after the games have finished.
Images: Getty