Martin’s campaign to make upskirting illegal resulted in the Voyeurism (Offences) Act 2019, and in 2020, alongside Black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas Williams and photographer Alex Cameron, Martin protested against Instagram’s nudity policy, which previously censored the bodies of larger Black women.

According to its current community guidelines, Instagram says that it doesn’t allow nudity: “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK too,” it continues.

However, as many user anecdotes and Lee’s picture proves, this isn’t always fairly enforced. “I got a warning from TikTok once for not wearing a bra under my top lols,” @sharongaffka shared with Martin in the comments.

“I’ve seen a photo of a mammogram, shared by someone who was at the time receiving treatment for breast cancer, removed,” added @random_hats_of_kindness.

“*AFAB bodies – nonbinary, gender diverse & trans folks bodies (particularly top surgery pics/videos) also get censored by IG,” highlighted @s3xtheorywithdemi.