The first public consultation into the Gender Recognition Act (a piece of legislation which dictates the processes by which transgender people can legally change their gender on their birth certificate) was launched by the UK government in October 2018. After repeated delays, the government finally responded on 22 September, 2020.

In that time, the conversation around trans rights became downright hostile, with a number of national newspapers, trans-exclusionary feminist groups, and individuals on social media pushing back against the existing rights transgender people in this country have. The outcome, though, was that the requirements necessary for a person to change their gender would remain largely the same, with the only key tangible changes really being that the application was moved online and the fee reduced.