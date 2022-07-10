Pride month might be officially over but that didn’t stop thousands of LGBTQ+ people and allies taking to the streets of London on Saturday 9 July for one of the most colourful and joyous marches the city has ever seen.

Perhaps the march and what it symbolises felt even more vital than ever in 2022, a time when trans and LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and bullying in the workplace (and according to an extensive report by Stonewall if you’re Black, Asian or minority ethnic, trans or disabled, the likelihood of facing harassment is even greater).

Then there’s the recent move by the Tory government to scrap gender recognition law reforms and the decision to excluded trans people from the UK conversion therapy ban. Last year saw the highest number of transgender murders worldwide, with 375 deaths recorded so no wonder organisers needed to remind everyone that “Pride is Protest” and “London Trans+ Pride is a response to the injustices that trans+ people face daily, all over the world.”