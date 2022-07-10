Trans Pride London 2022: the best photos and signs from this year’s march
Pride month might be officially over but that didn’t stop thousands of LGBTQ+ people and allies taking to the streets of London on Saturday 9 July for one of the most colourful and joyous marches the city has ever seen.
Perhaps the march and what it symbolises felt even more vital than ever in 2022, a time when trans and LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and bullying in the workplace (and according to an extensive report by Stonewall if you’re Black, Asian or minority ethnic, trans or disabled, the likelihood of facing harassment is even greater).
Then there’s the recent move by the Tory government to scrap gender recognition law reforms and the decision to excluded trans people from the UK conversion therapy ban. Last year saw the highest number of transgender murders worldwide, with 375 deaths recorded so no wonder organisers needed to remind everyone that “Pride is Protest” and “London Trans+ Pride is a response to the injustices that trans+ people face daily, all over the world.”
Against that backdrop, thousands showed up and showed out on a glorious British summer day, flocking to the capital’s famous Wellington Arch at lunchtime and parading, singing and chanting their way down Picadilly to Soho Square for speeches and “garden hangout” celebration to top it all off.
The crowd didn’t disappoint, donning flowers and flags and of course, some brilliant signs.
Here are some of the best images from the march…
Trans rights now
Trans rights are human rights
Trans joy matters
Intersex equality rights
Defend trans futures
Images: Hollie Adams/Getty Images.