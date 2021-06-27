Powerful photos from yesterday’s Trans+ Pride event in London

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of London yesterday as part of the annual Trans+ Pride event, which aims to celebrate and champion the lives of the trans+ community (transgender, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people) all over the country and demand equal rights.

The march, which started at Wellington Arch and made its way to Soho Square, saw thousands of trans+ people and allies alike take to the streets with flags and placards adorned with phrases such as “trans rights are human rights” and “Black trans lives matter”.

Among the protestors were celebrities such as Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon-Boulash, Hollyoaks actor Ki Griffin, London-based performance artist and DJ Lewis G Burton and model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, the latter of whom was the first to stand up and address the large crowd in Soho Square once the march came to an end.