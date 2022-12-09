TSB launches fund to help people leaving abusive relationships

High street bank TSB has launched a dedicated fund for people attempting to leave abusive relationships and will offer support payments of between £50 and £500, depending on the individual’s needs.

This money will be paid directly to an account that only the abuse survivor can access. The idea is that these funds will help to cover the basics of life while escaping abuse: travel, food and toiletries, for example.

The hope is that these payments will not only empower people to leave abusive relationships but also help to shelter them from a need to return to an abusive partner after discovering they can’t afford to live alone.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Women’s Aid welcomes the launch of TSB’s emergency flee fund, which addresses a vital need to help survivors escape abuse in this crisis period.”

In addition to this, TSB hopes to give people experiencing abuse access to financial independence. To do this, it’s launching a pilot scheme to allow survivors to safely open and access a bank account without the usual need for documentation.

To access support, survivors will need to visit a TSB branch. The bank has worked with charities, including Women’s Aid, to ensure that staff have now received training in supporting people experiencing domestic abuse, and has a ‘safe space’ initiative in all branches.

In all TSB locations, both existing customers and members of the public can use a private room to make phone calls, speak to a trained staff member and contact the police.

When the ‘safe space’ initiative was introduced in 2021, charities applauded the move. Sara*, a survivor of domestic abuse, told domestic abuse support charity Hestia: “Women or men who have been ‘forced’ to be indoors with an abusive partner or family member really need a ‘safe haven’ where they can retreat to collect their thoughts and get support. Sometimes getting out of that bubble of abuse that you are in at home helps you to realise that help is out there.

“An abuser wouldn’t really think that their victim could access help at their local bank or pharmacy, so being able to contact a domestic violence helpline in this way will be life-changing for many.”

* Names have been changed