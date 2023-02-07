Fatalities following the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey on 6 February could reach more than 20,000 in the coming days, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced.

Currently, the death toll stands at 5,021, but it is expected to rise dramatically as rescue crews struggle to dig for survivors. More than 20,000 people were injured after the magnitude 7.8 quake – Turkey’s deadliest since 1999 – hit early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings, including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals and leaving thousands of people homeless in Turkish and Syrian cities.

The first tremor was centred on the Turkish town of Pazarcik, which is around 60 miles north of the Syrian border and close to the major city of Gaziantep. It was followed around nine hours later by a 7.5-magnitude quake, which struck roughly 80 miles further north in the town of Elbistan.