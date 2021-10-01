“Will we see twerking as an Olympic sport one day – and will Black people be a part of it?”

That was the question posed by Lizzo in a captivating TED Talk about the history of twerking and how it taught her self-love.

The singer swapped the festival stage for a smaller one as she discussed the origins of the dance, its cultural significance and the impact it’s had on her self confidence and career.

“If you follow me on social media before you’ve probably seen my heinie before,” she jokingly states at the beginning of the talk, which was recorded in August.

“I used to hate my ass, believe it or not. I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big and long. I used to think that only asses like J.Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me.”