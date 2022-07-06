“Let’s go and make history” is the message from the organisers of this year’s Women’s Euros, and it looks like the football tournament is about to do just that.

Hosted by England and starting today (6 July), the UEFA Women’s Championships 2022 is set to be the biggest women’s sporting event in Europe ever.

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the live matches – twice as many as the previous Euros in the Netherlands in 2017 – and around 100,000 international fans are expected to attend matches and more than 250 million people around the world are expected the watch the games on TV.