Ever since the shocking repeal of Roe v Wade in the United States in June 2022, abortion rights have become a firm talking point on the global political agenda. We’ve watched as states such as Kansas hosted historic referendums on reproductive rights, overwhelmingly voting to uphold the state’s constitutional right for women to access abortion. We’ve heard celebrities such as Halsey and Uma Thurman speak bravely about how being able to have an abortion saved their life.

But reduced access to safe and legal abortion is a problem on home soil too.

Despite some recent victories, such as buffer zones around abortion clinics in the UK to protect patients from protestors and at-home abortions being made permanently available, as Women’s Equality Party leader Mandu Reid told Stylist, “Abortion access is not a guarantee in any country of the UK. In England, Scotland and Wales, it is still embedded in criminal code, only accessible for women who fit specific criteria and can secure the permission of two doctors. And even where abortion is legal, it is still subject to ideological attacks and manipulation.”