Unless you’re lucky enough to live in one of the UK’s rare air-conditioned homes, chances are you’ve been keeping an anxious eye on the weather forecast for the week ahead.

If current predictions come true, the warm weather we saw over the weekend will be a mere glimpse of what’s to come. As stands, daytime temperatures in many southern and central areas of England and Wales are forecasted to sit in the high 20s and early 30s all week long, with temperatures predicted to reach a high of 31°C in London today (11 July).

This means that the weather will officially meet what the Met Office calls ‘heatwave criteria’ –when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days when daily maximum temperatures meet or exceed the heatwave temperature threshold.