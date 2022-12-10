You’ve probably already noticed, but it’s pretty darn cold right now. Following December’s cold full moon last week, the temperature has dropped noticeably, leading the Met Office to issue snow and ice warnings for this weekend.

Many parts of the UK have been warned to expect severe conditions, with snow and ice forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England. A yellow warning is currently in place for snow and ice for Scotland today (10 December), and ice in Northern Ireland, Wales, and south-west England. On Sunday the warning for snow spreads to include London and the South East.