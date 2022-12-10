UK weather: the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice this weekend
The cold weather has brought with it a yellow warning for snow and ice.
You’ve probably already noticed, but it’s pretty darn cold right now. Following December’s cold full moon last week, the temperature has dropped noticeably, leading the Met Office to issue snow and ice warnings for this weekend.
Many parts of the UK have been warned to expect severe conditions, with snow and ice forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England. A yellow warning is currently in place for snow and ice for Scotland today (10 December), and ice in Northern Ireland, Wales, and south-west England. On Sunday the warning for snow spreads to include London and the South East.
Temperatures are forecast to stay low, hitting a chilly -10C in some areas. The Met Office has warned people to drive carefully, saying that conditions could lead to travel disruption, with a small chance rural communities could be cut off.
People are being advised to check on vulnerable family and friends to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks as the wintry conditions hit.
The UK Health Security Agency has also added that people should make sure indoor temperatures in their homes are at least 18C (64.4F).
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
As per the Met Office, there will likely be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. In a few areas, difficult travel conditions may occur quite quickly due to heavy sleet, snow or hail showers making surfaces slippery or even snow-covered.
It also warns to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
What should you do?
Other than travelling with care, the Met Office recommends preparing a winter kit for your car, including a few essential items to make sure you’re ready in case of getting stuck in cold and wintry weather. This may include an ice scraper and de-icer, an in-car phone charger and warm clothes and blankets.
For cyclists, it advises keeping a close eye on the forecasts and weather-related warnings to help you travel safely. Cycling accidents on ice can often result in physical injury, so learning to read the weather signs and identify potential danger spots on your journey is essential.
For the latest information, visit the Met Office website.
Images: Getty