Ever since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, people across the world have been searching for ways to help the millions of civilians whose lives have been turned upside down.

As you might expect, this has largely consisted of donations to charities in the form of food, clothing, hygiene products or money.

But some people on social media have discovered a creative way of getting money to Ukrainian people – by booking Airbnbs they never intend to use.