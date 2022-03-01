“I feel entirely helpless being so far away”

“I woke up and the first thing I saw on my phone was the message from my mom saying the war had started,” Nadya, a 31-year-old Ukrainian living in Oxford tells Stylist. “I’ve spent the days since glued to the news feed, checking in on my family and friends each hour with barely any sleep.”

“Knowing that the people that I love are forced to hide in shelters while sirens and explosions have become a part of their daily lives is beyond heartbreaking, and I feel entirely helpless being so far away.

“Thankfully, many have relocated to safer western regions or managed to get to Poland or other countries. But the ones who decided to stay in Ukraine are hiding in shelters or at home in-between bearing walls. They witness shootings and explosions everywhere, some are running out of food or water, but no matter the circumstances, their spirits are high.

“I have never been so proud of my country and its people, and I’ve never seen them so united. Thousands of people gathered around the same goal: defending our freedom. Volunteers help deliver essentials to those in need and assist with shelter and relocation. Others are donating funds, promoting fundraising for the Ukrainian army and humanitarian aids, and helping in every way possible. The Ukrainian spirit is truly unbreakable.

“I hope and urge citizens of Russia and Belarus to show their support by joining peaceful protests. We have seen their support on social media, but it is just not enough – joining protests has the full potential to drive the needed attention to stop this bloodshed. People from all over the world need to support Ukraine and contribute to our victory by sharing verified information, urging their governments to take action, or helping financially.”