It may have only been eight days since Russia first launched its invasion of Ukraine, but the human impact of the consequent war has already proven immense.

Alongside the confirmed 227 civilians who have lost their lives (a figure the UN believes to be a significant undercount), over 1 million people have been forced to flee their homes since the fighting first started.

However, while the number of people fleeing the country is expected to rise over the coming days and months, there are still millions of civilians inside Ukraine – at present, the number of refugees who have left the country amounts to just 2% of Ukraine’s 44 million-strong population.