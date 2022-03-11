“When you’re far away and seeing this, it’s like you’re watching a movie. But when you are here and actually talk to people, you feel the emotion. Women and children arrive crying, scared and disoriented. They don’t know where to go. They are not expecting people to be here to help. We are not a rich country, but we are here helping out of our pocket. Because you can’t see this and not help.”

Compassion and care

Working with a humanitarian organisation, I have found that so much about conflict is told through the displacement of civilians, the movement of vehicles, the relocation of frontlines and the destruction of infrastructure. But, actually, so much of this story is emotional. The wounds are far beneath the surface as people navigate deep pain, loss and sorrow that will last far beyond the rebuilding of a school or a house.

We can’t overlook the toll this takes on the trajectory of people’s lives and the compassion and care needed from all of us that will be essential for people to heal.

So, while we do everything we can to ensure people have a safe place to sleep, food to feed their children, clean water and information about what their options are, we are also trying to ensure they have trained support for counselling and managing grief, distress and trauma.