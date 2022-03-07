Ukraine: what is the UK government doing to support refugees fleeing the Russian invasion?
- Lauren Geall
The UK government has currently confirmed two ways for Ukrainian refugees to travel to the UK – but some experts have said the response doesn’t go far enough.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine may have begun less than two weeks ago, but it has already triggered what the United Nations has described as the fastest and largest displacement of people in Europe since the second world war.
Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova over the last 12 days – a number that is estimated to grow to 4 million over the coming weeks.
While aid organisations and local people alike have been providing the refugees who cross the border with short-term provisions, attention is now turning towards a more permanent solution for the millions of people who have been displaced.
Here in the UK, this has led many people to question what the government is doing to support Ukrainian refugees in both the short and long term.
As stands, the government has announced two new schemes to help refugees come to the UK, but it has faced criticism for the numerous barriers that remain in place for people fleeing the conflict, especially in light of the fact that only 50 visas have been issued to refugees so far.
So, what is the UK currently doing to support Ukrainian refugees? And how have experts responded to the support offered so far? Let’s take a closer look.
Are Ukrainian refugees allowed to come to the UK?
As the situation currently stands, the government has established two routes for Ukrainian refugees to settle in the UK.
The first is the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows refugees with immediate or extended family members in the UK to reunite with their families. The scheme initially only allowed immediate family members to come to the UK, but was expanded to include parents, grandparents, adult children and siblings following criticism.
The scheme is free to apply to and will allow refugees to stay in the UK for three years. While in the country, refugees with this visa will be allowed to live, work, study and access public funds, and normal requirements for salary and language tests are being waived.
The second route for refugees fleeing Ukraine to come to the UK is through the Local Sponsorship Scheme, the final details of which are currently being confirmed.
The scheme, which was announced by the government last week, will allow sponsors, such as communities, private sponsors or local authorities, to bring refugees to the UK.
There will be no limit on the number of people who can come to the UK through this scheme, and those issued a visa under this route will be allowed to stay in the country for 12 months and able to work and access public services.
Ukrainian people who are currently in the UK on work, study or visit visas are also being given support to switch to different visa routes, and those on seasonal work visas are having their leave temporarily extended.
Commenting on the support being offered, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Putin’s war on Ukraine is monstrous and unjustified and the government will stand with the people of Ukraine, both at home and abroad.
“I have been talking to our friends in Ukraine and in the region to ensure the humanitarian support we offer is in the best interests of Ukrainian people.”
Patel continued: “Our Ukrainian Humanitarian Route will allow families to be reunited in the UK and our bespoke sponsor route will give safety to Ukrainians who have sadly been forced to flee their homes.
“This agile response to the despicable Russian invasion is living proof of our New Plan for Immigration – doing what is fair and right to support people in genuine need.”
While these are the only two routes currently confirmed by the government, reports published this morning suggest the Home Office is looking into a possible third route for refugees to provide humanitarian access.
What are people saying about the government’s response?
The response to the government’s current plans has been predominantly critical, with experts and MPs alike saying the scheme does not go far enough to address the needs of the millions of people fleeing the Russian invasion.
In a statement issued in response to the government’s plans, Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said the charity was “concerned” that the current options available to Ukrainian refugees will allow far fewer people to reach safety in the UK than the government claims.
“Sponsorship is a slow process and in recent years has only resulted in hundreds of refugees coming to the UK,” Solomon said. “A scheme offering humanitarian visas to Ukrainian families fleeing war and coming to the UK as refugees would be a far more effective way of offering sanctuary.
“The government must also not rule out working with the UN in the coming months to put in place a robust resettlement scheme in the same way as has been done for Syrians and Afghans fleeing bloodshed.”
Solomon continued: “It is imperative that the government ensures there are sufficient resources put in place for health, education and other services to support Ukrainians when they arrive, and that the difficulties Afghans have faced accessing healthcare, childcare and education are not repeated.”
The Labour MP Yvette Cooper has also been vocal in her criticism of the government’s current efforts.
Taking to Twitter this morning to respond to reports that a third route for refugees may be opened, she said: “Total chaos from government. This isn’t good enough. Families are struggling, being turned away or waiting days for visas. We need urgent action to get people to sanctuary in UK. Home Office was warned weeks ago by British intelligence that an invasion was coming. Why didn’t they plan?”
The Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome also wrote: “Two weeks ago, Boris Johnson told me that the UK would ‘receive those who are fleeing’ from Ukraine. 1.7 million people have now fled Ukraine. Just 50 have been granted UK visas. This government should be ashamed.”
And the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has written a strongly worded letter to Patel about the UK government’s response, calling it “completely unacceptable” and accusing Britain of “lacking humanity” for its failure to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Calais.
“It is imperative that your consular representation, exceptionally and for the duration of this crisis, is able to issue visas for family reunification on the spot in Calais,” Darmanin wrote. “Our coasts have been the scene of too many human tragedies. Let’s not add to that those Ukrainian families.”
However, Patel said that it was “wrong to say we are turning people back” and said the Home Office has people on the ground in Calais supporting Ukrainian families.
What other support has the UK government given to Ukraine?
Alongside the sanctions it has imposed on Russia and Belarus, the UK is providing additional humanitarian aid for vital medical supplies and other help, as well as providing defensive military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces in the form of weapons.
The government is also matching every pound donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal up to the value of £20 million.
Stylist reached out to the Home Office for comment but is yet to get a response.
