The Russian invasion of Ukraine may have begun less than two weeks ago, but it has already triggered what the United Nations has described as the fastest and largest displacement of people in Europe since the second world war.

Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova over the last 12 days – a number that is estimated to grow to 4 million over the coming weeks.

While aid organisations and local people alike have been providing the refugees who cross the border with short-term provisions, attention is now turning towards a more permanent solution for the millions of people who have been displaced.