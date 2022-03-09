Hundreds of surrogate mothers, babies and embryos are stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already claimed more than 400 civilian lives and caused over 2 million people to flee the conflict.

However, the continued violence and closure of borders has also left hundreds of surrogate mothers, babies and embryos trapped in Ukraine, leaving couples in the UK and across Europe in turmoil.

Ukraine is the second most popular surrogacy destination for foreign couples after the USA and is one of only a handful of countries in the world that allows foreign nationals to enter into surrogacy arrangements.

Reports suggest that there are currently around 800 Ukrainian surrogates pregnant with children to foreign couples, many of whom have fled to Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, or across the southern border to Moldova.

There are also believed to be around 2,000 couples with embryos ready for fertility treatment being stored in Ukraine which they are unable to access.