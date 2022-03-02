“Before the war (how scary and still unusual it is to say), I once wrote that there are two million more women in Ukraine than men,” Zelenska wrote in Ukranian. “That’s just statistics. And now, it takes on a whole new meaning. Because it means that our current resistance also has a particularly female face.”

Praising her “incredible compatriots”, Zelenska went on to dedicate her post to all the different types of women playing their part in the ongoing fight.

“To those who fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces, and those who enlisted in the defence. To those who heal, save and feed. To the volunteers who find everything they need. And to those who continue to do their usual jobs – in pharmacies, shops, on transport and in utilities, so that life may go on and win.”