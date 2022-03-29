On day 34 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, face-to-face peace talks are being held between negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ceasefire discussions previously took place on day four of the invasion on the Ukraine-Belarus border, but no agreements were reached and both sides have played down the chances of a major breakthrough today.

Over a month of shelling, airstrikes and on the ground fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has so far caused more than $500 billion (£383bn) in damages to Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.