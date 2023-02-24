After a Russian rocket fell dangerously close to their home, Yevgeniya’s family decided to brave the 10-hour drive from Kharkiv to Dnipro to seek safety. When they arrived, they were given emergency aid, and since then Yevgeniya has been attending English classes at the IRC centre.

“When the war escalated, it took time to accept the fact that it happened for real and that you have to move on, that you have to understand how to act, what to do, and where to seek help in this new reality,” she says. “I mean, we arrived in March but began to re-register documents saying that we are displaced people in April. It took us a month to come to our senses a little bit.”

It was when Yevgeniya was beginning to adjust to life in Dnipro that she saw the support on offer at the IRC women’s centre, and decided to take part. There, she met Tetyana, another displaced mother who has become a close friend.

“We came up to the fountains the day we met, and while the kids were walking around and talking, we also communicated, got to know each other, and asked who came from which city and how long ago,” she explains. “Everyone shared their feelings about the situation, about life here and what we do.

“We talk to each other and hang out if there is such an opportunity to walk around. The kids are playing together and spending time together, and they have [somewhere] to direct their energy. Meanwhile, Tetyana and I talk to each other to distract ourselves from the situation. And this is a new acquaintance as well. She is from one city, I’m from another and met in a third one. That is how it can be.”