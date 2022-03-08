As the number of Ukranian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion surpasses 2 million, aid organisations are warning of the crucial need to protect women and girls caught up in the crisis.

With Ukrainian men between the ages of 18-60 being told to stay behind and fight, the majority of the refugees fleeing the country are women and children.

Conflict, crisis and displacement can put women and girls at increased risk of sexual and physical violence and abuse – and experts are concerned that many of the refugees will be put at risk if not given the correct support.